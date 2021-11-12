As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game, , , Prateek Sur, and others are a part of our top OTT news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Set Secrets With Actor Abhimanyu Singh | Sooryavanshi Film Secrets | A Must Watch

American channel’s ‘cringe’ questions for Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae upset fans

Squid Game is a global phenomenon. The dystopian series directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk is getting love from all quarters for its riveting story, thrill quotient and performances. Of course, actor Lee Jung-Jae who plays the main protagonist Seong Gi-hun is basking in the love and admiration he is getting from one and all, like the rest of the cast. The cast is now in California where a special screening of Squid Game was announced. Maker Hwang Dong Hyuk is there with Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae-soo and Jung HoYeon. On the red carpet, Lee Jung Jae was asked about how his life had changed after the show given that he had become so famous. The news presenter from NBC's Extra TV asked him, "I'm sure you can't leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?"

Aarya 2: Release date of Sushmita Sen’s web series to be announced soon

The wait is finally over! After an enthralling first season of Aarya, the amazing team of and Sushmita Sen’s Disney Plus Hotstar web series is back with anther exiting season. Aarya 2 is all ready to hit screens and the announcement is coming our way soon. According to sources, the team will be releasing a power packed teaser tomorrow, November 12, and is likely to announce the release date of the crime thriller as well.

Scam 1992 actor Prateek Sur says shooting in ‘new normal’ is very difficult

In an interview with Outlook, Scam 1992 actor Prateek Sur has said that shooting in this current situation in this so-called ‘new normal’ is very difficult. “You have to be very careful. There are lots and lots of precautions that you have to take. So, it’s becoming a difficult situation to work in that,” said the actor. He added that we'll have to learn to live with it for a while at least.

Churuli: Lijo Jose Pellissery’s directorial gets OTT release date

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s latest film Churuli, which was shot in just 19 days last year, is all set to stream from November 19 on SonyLIV. The film’s world premiere was at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) earlier this year.

actor Abhimanyu Singh says there is no problem with footage on OTT

In an interview with India Today, Sooryavanshi actor Abhimanyu Singh has said that there is no problem with footage on OTT. Talking about films, he said that there's the hero, heroine, villain and one or two more character artistes. Apart from them, nobody gets noticed in a film, said the actor. He added that OTT is there to take care of actors.