Trending OTT News Today: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 teaser receives a thumbs up from fans, Venkatesh Daggubati's Drushyam 2 gets a release date and more

Sushmita Sen, Venkatesh Daggubati, Neha Sharma, Neeraj Pandey, Rinzing Denzongpa, Malvika Raaj and others are a part of our top OTT news today.