As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. Venkatesh Daggubati, Raj Babbar, , , Richa Chadha, and others are a part of our top OTT news today. So read on to know more about today's OTT newsmakers.

Gripping trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer 2 out

Inside Edge 3 gets a release date

The makers of Drushyam 2 have release its trailer. Just like Drushyam, it shows Rambabu played by Venkatesh Daggubati and his family in trouble again. Will he be able to save them this time around?

For all those of you who have been waiting for the next season of Inside Edge, this news will make you happy. The makers of the web series have announced that it will be streaming from December 3. Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, it stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, , , , and . Also Read - Disha Patani all set for an out and out action film? Exclusive

Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon impress in Dil Bekaraar trailer

's Kurup to release on OTT?

The maker of Dil Bekaraar have released its trailer. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls, it will remind you of the 80s. Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon are pretty impressive in the trailer.

Dulquer Salmaan's latest release Kurup has its theatrical release recently and the film is mainly getting positive reviews. Now, according to reports, Netflix has acquired its OTT rights and the film will be streaming on the platform by the first week of December.

Jose Pellissery Churuli to release on OTT

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery's Churuli will be releasing on SonyLiv from November 19. SonyLiv tweeted, “A few people who go in search of a man named Mayiladuparambil Joy, get trapped in a terrifying time loop in this sci-fi/horror tale of insanity, fear and 'aliens'?"