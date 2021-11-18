As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. YRF, Squid Game, Shershaah, , Sidharth Malhotra, and others are a part of our top OTT news today. So read on to know more about today’s OTT newsmakers. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood's Top 7 richest couples; their insane net worth will leave you stunned

YRF splurges to rope in four top heroes for OTT debut

If recent reports are to be believed, YRF has big plans for its OTT debut and has roped it four top heroes. Reportedly, is shelling out 100 crore for the project. Well, it seems the OTT space is about to get more exciting. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Truth about Ajay Devgn refusing to reschedule ad shoot for Shah Rukh Khan; Ananya Panday reveals all chats with Aryan Khan

Read the full story here: YRF splurges to rope in four top heroes for OTT debut Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's DDLJ to now make audience fall in love on Broadway

Squid Game emerges as Netflix's most-watched TV show

'Squid Game' has emerged as Netflix's most-watched TV show or film ever after the streaming service rolled out a new website on Wednesday measuring viewing figures in a bid to provide greater transparency, the Daily Mail reported. Fourteen years of secrecy have come to an end with the launch of the metrics website, Netflix Top 10, which shows Netflix's most popular TV shows and films, both globally and in more than 90 individual countries, the report said.

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani starrer to have world TV premiere

Shershaah, which released on Amazon Prime earlier this year, will soon be premiering on TV. The : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer depicted the story of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra (played by Sidharth Malhotra), who laid down his life during the Kargil War of 1999.

Chhorii: Nushrat Bharucha wore a pregnant bodysuit 25 days before shooting

Nushrat Bharucha plays a pregnant woman in the upcoming horror flick Chhorii. In an interview she revealed that to to pepare for her role, she wore a pregnant bodysuit 25 days before the shoot started and did all of her chores like eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom, roaming around and more wearing it.

Squid Game's Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions to be released soon

This is great news for all Tamil and Telugu fans. If reports are to be believed, Squid Game will be oon be released in dubbed Tamil and Telugu version. The show has been the most web series on Netflix.

(With inputs from IANS)