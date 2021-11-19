As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. , , Kriti Kulhari, Lily Collins and others are a part of our top OTT news today. So read on to know more about today’s OTT newsmakers. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan: 11 PICS that prove she is the apple of everyone's eye at home

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas to premiere on Zee5

Here's some great news for fans who have been waiting for Abhishek Bachchan's next project. His upcoming film Bob Biswas will be premiering on Zee5 on December 3. Produced by 's Red Chillies Entertainment, it is a spin-off of starrer . Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film will see Abhishek sporting large spectacles, a huge wig and a big paunch. It seems he has worked really hard on the character. The trailer of the film will be released on Friday, November 19.

Qatil Haseenaon ke Naam trailer out

ZEE5 and Zindagi dropped the trailer of their upcoming suspenseful desi noir series Qatil Haseenaon ke Naam. Directed by critically acclaimed British-Indian director Meenu Gaur, it is is a six-part anthology series featuring seven women. The series is all set to premiere on 10th December globally on ZEE5.



Mirzapur 3 release buzz

Mirzapur is arguably India's most popular web series and fans are waiting to see its third instalment. Now, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, its schedule went for a toss and there is no clarity yet on its completion. Guess, fans will just have to wait longer and hope that the long wait is worth it.

Emily in Paris season 2 gets release date

Emily is back. The makers of the season released its promo for season 2. We can expect many twists and turns this time around. Apart from Lily Collins, the series also stars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie among others.



Shefali Shah, Kriti Kulhari finish shooting Human

Disney+ Hotstar took to their official Instagram handle to announce the wrap of their medical-thriller series titled Human. It stars Shefali Shah and Kriti Kulhari in key roles. Helmed by Vipul Shah, it is written by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair, and Aasif Moyal.