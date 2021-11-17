As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. Nushrratt Bharuccha, , , Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and others are a part of our top OTT news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG TWIST: Baa to be left alone as her family gets destroyed; these four people to leave the house

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii trailer won't let you sleep tonight

The makers of Chhorii released its trailer today. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, it’s a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. The trailer is pretty scary and would want you to know what happens to the character played by Nushrratt and her unborn baby. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karishma Tanna gets engaged to Varun Bangera, Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are expecting their first child and more

Kay Kay Menon says OTT is a levelling ground

In an interview to Subhash K. Jha, Kay Kay Menon spoke about OTT and called it a levelling ground. He said that there were no big stars and small stars on OTT, but only actors. The actor is seen in the recently web series Special Ops 1.5.

Director Vetrimaran supports Suriya amid Jai Bhim controversy

Stating that Suriya was the one star who was redefining stardom, National Award-winning Tamil director Vetrimaran on Thursday expressed his support for Suriya and his just-released film 'Jai Bhim'. Taking to Twitter, Vetrimaran said, "No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing." He went on to say, "The commitment of director T J Gnanavel to make this film to let the world know the plight of the victims and Suriya's constant efforts towards social justice, on and offscreen is truly inspiring.#JaiBhim" The entire Tamil film industry seems to have rallied behind the actor in his stand-off with the PMK, over the latter's allegations that the film 'Jai Bhim' had deliberately showcased the Vanniyar community in poor light.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari opens up about her OTT debut with Faadu

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for crafting compelling and entertaining stories from the simplest of subjects.The filmmaker who has given memorable films like ' ', ' ' and ' ', has ventured into the space of OTT. She has started the shoot of her upcoming series titled Faadu which stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyemi Kher. Talking about embarking on a new journey, the filmmaker says, "With the changing face of storytelling, I am happy to be able to bring forth an insightful, character-driven poetic story written by Saumya Joshi. With OTT, every artist including directors gets a chance to cinematically experiment with the episodic nature of long format, and I am more than grateful for my debut OTT series with SonyLIV and Studio Next."

Gaurav Khanna feels TV will never succumb to OTT boom

In an interview to Hindustan Times, actor Gaurav Khanna said that TB will never never fade out of our lives despite this huge OTT boom. He added that TV will change and adapt and improve in all aspects including storytelling.

(With inputs from IANS)