Trending OTT News Today: Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii trailer won’t let you sleep tonight, Kay Kay Menon says OTT is a levelling ground and more

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kay Kay Menon, Suriya, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna and others are a part of our top OTT news today.