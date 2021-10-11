As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. , , , , , Zeeshan Khan and others are a part of our trending OTT newsmakers. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more – vote for the Best TV Show in the first half of 2021

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Humare Do trailer out

The makers of the upcoming family entertainer 'Hum Do Humare Do' starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon have unveiled the film's trailer on Monday. The film also features veteran stars and Paresh Rawal. The production takes an "out of the box" look at adoption, telling the story of a man forced to "arrange" a set of parents to impress the love of his life.

Suriya looks fierce in Jai Bhim motion poster

Multiple award-winning Tamil actor Suriya on Monday shared a captivating motion poster from the courtroom drama "Jai Bhim". The upcoming film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, starting from November 2, but the poster has doubled the hype building up around the movie. The motion poster introduces Suriya in a powerful narrative setting, reminding his fans about the legal personalities who fought for social uplift. The film, which also showcases the talents of , , Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose, is also about the struggles of certain sections of people in a divided society.

Varun Tej‘s Ghani to stream from December 31?

According to reports, Varun Tej‘s Ghani might be streaming on Aha Video from December 31. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 3.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan reveals his shocking casting couch experience

Zeeshan Khan entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT but got evicted due to his tussle with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Zeeshan has been a part of . He is known for his vlogs. Zeeshan recently grabbed headlines when he confirmed his relationship with Reyhnaa Pandit. And now, Zeeshan has opened up on his casting couch experience.

Dheeraj Dhoopar: OTT projects have great scope to experiment

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who's currently seen in 'Kundali Bhagya', has been part of the television industry for sometime now. The actor, who is now looking forward to working in OTT projects, opens up on how television and OTT are altogether different in terms of content, storyline and audience. He says: "Television shows cater to a different segment of audience, which eventually makes you a household name. But OTT is completely different in those terms. OTT projects have great scope to experiment with some great content and storylines."

