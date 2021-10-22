Today, the trailer of Suriya's Jai Bhim was released. It is a social drama that will come on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, 2021. Last year, we saw the magical Soorarai Pottru. K-Drama lovers will be happy to know that Vincenzo has picked up two top awards at the Seoul International Drama Festival. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Indian Railways plays Squid Game, Amazon Prime launches 10 new K-dramas, Meenakshi Sundareshwar's trailer is every engineer's life and more

Jai Bhim Trailer Out

Suriya looks all set to deliver another rousing film with Jai Bhim. It is going to come on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, 2021. The movie is about a lawyer who takes on a case that involves the backward classes. It is inspired by a real life incident that happened in 1993. The movie also stars Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. It is directed by S Gnanavel.

Vincenzo and actor Song Joong-Ki bags awards

The Seoul International Drama Award event just ended in South Korea. The Excellent Korean Drama award was won by Vincenzo. The handsome actor Song Joong-Ki who plays the titular role won the Best Actor award as well. International audiences saw Vincenzo on Netflix in 2021. Song Joong-Ki is known for his work in shows like Descendants Of The Sun, Arthadal Chronicles and others.

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Trailer Out

The trailer of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is also out on Disney+Hotstar. It looks like the film will be a laugh riot. The film has Nivin Pauly in the main lead. The film is coming out on November 12, 2021.

Alvaro Morte picks up another award for Money Heist

Alvaro Morte informed fans that he won the award for Best Actor (Male) for La Casa Del Papel at the Premios Ondas 2021. The award function was held in Barcelona. Fans sent in their congratulations to the star.

Kim Seon Ho's agency issues fresh statement

Fans of Netflix's Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho's fans have got one shock after another in the past few days. His name was taken by a woman (who kept her identity confidential) who said that an actor K had forced her for an abortion and indulged in gaslighting. After two days of suspense, Kim Seon Ho issued a public apology to her. She agreed to take down the statement seeing how it affected Kim Seon Ho who lost out on four projects in a row. His agency has come forward to deny the contract expiration and said that fresh allegations are untrue.