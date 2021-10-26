As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news. Kubbra Sait, . , , and others are a part of our trending OTT newsmakers. Also Read - Aashram, Tandav, Gandii Baat and more web series that stirred a hornet's nest for hurting sentiments and offending people – view pics

Kubbra Sait reveals sex scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui was shot 7 times

Actress Kubbra Sait rose to fame with her role of Kukoo, a trans woman, in the web series Sacred Games. Her character was fierce, fearless and an unimaginable charm that attracted men towards her. She was meant to bring good luck to whoever she chooses to stay with.

Bajrang Dal vandalises sets of Prakash Jha’s Aashram

In a shocking turn of events, Bajrang Dal activists have allegedly vandalised the set of starrer Aashram. The makers of the web series were shooting for the third season in Bhopal where the incident occurred. Not only that, the director of the series, Prakash Jha was also attacked by the activists.

Jai Bhim Hindi trailer out

Well, it's a great news for all the fans as his upcoming highly-anticipated courtroom drama, Jai Bhim, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, will be simultaneously releasing in Hindi and other dubbed languages. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the Hindi versi0n and it looks powerful, hard-hitting and beyond a courtroom drama.

Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind to not release on OTT?

Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind was supposed to be her OTT debut. But the filmmakers are now thinking of a theatrical release. The film’s director

told a tabloid that they will decide the further course of action next month.

Dhanush starrer Maaran to release directly on OTT?

According to reports, Dhanush starrer Maaran might directly release on OTT. Directed by Karthick Naren, it is believed that Disney+Hotstar might bag its streaming rights.