Trending OTT News Today: Kubbra Sait reveals sex scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui was shot 7 times, Bajrang Dal vandalises sets of Prakash Jha’s Aashram and more

Kubbra Sait, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Prakash Jha, Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor and others are a part of our trending OTT newsmakers.