As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news. , , Richa Chadha, , and others are a part of our trending OTT newsmakers. So, here's a look at them.

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham DROPPED from the Oscar's race

Vicky Kaushal's historical biographical drama, Sardar Udham, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video, opened to rave reviews, where fans and critics praised the performance of the lead actor and lauded director's vision and narrative. The film was in the race of India's official entry to Oscars along with Mandela, Nayatt, Sherni and others.

Jai Bhim: Did Suriya take inspiration from real Justice Chandru to portray a crusading lawyer?

The trailer of Suriya starrer Jai Bhim was recently dropped by the makers and the hard-hitting and powerful promo gave us several goosebumps moments. The film is adapted from a case led by Chandru to bring justice to an Irular tribe woman in 1995. While the actor stepped into the shoes of Justice Chandru, the Soorarai Pottru star never tried to copy his nuances or actions while portraying any courtroom drama scene as Suriya said that he and Chandru are two different personalities.

Mohanlal starrer Marakkar to release on OTT?

The producer of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's award-winning film Marakkar: Lion of Arabian Sea has said that they are considering and OTT release. Directed by , the film is based on the life of Kunhali Marakkar who is credited with organising the first naval defence of the Indian coast.

Neeraj Pandey says a universe like Special Ops demands scale, visual appeal

Locations add a lot of value to the universe of a film or a web series, as they bring alive the story and its characters. Talking about finalizing the right locations, director of Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story Neeraj Pandey shares, "A universe like 'Special Ops' demands a scale and visual appeal to bring it to life. Since the narrative spans across different time zones and geographies, locations play a key role in the overall storytelling."

Richa Chadha on 'Inside Edge' character: I'm just the polar opposite of 'Zarina'

Richa Chadha, who is playing the character of Zarina in the web series 'Inside Edge' that is soon to be out with its third season, says her character is just the opposite of who she is in real life. 'Inside Edge' is an Amazon original produced by and and created by Karan Anshuman, who is now the creator and showrunner of this series. The third season will be directed by Kanishk Varma.

(With inputs from IANS)