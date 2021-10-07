As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. , , Dhananjay, , and others are a part of our trending OTT newsmakers. Also Read - Bhairava Geetha trailer: The unusual love story of a henchman looks intense, raw and intriguing - watch video

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon impress in Hum Do Humare Do teaser Also Read - Kannada film Vijayaditya to be better than SS Rajamouli's Baahubali?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The first teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer film has been released by its makers. The 50-second clip reveals the film’s main plot which is about adopting parents. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and and is directed by Abhishek Jain.

Read the full story here: Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon impress in Hum Do Humare Do teaser

House of the Dragon teaser gives GOT feels



HBO Max has released the teaser of House of the Dragons, the Game of Thrones spin-off web series, which serves as a prequel to GoT. based on author George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, the show revolves around the history of the Targaryen family and the Targaryen civil know that came to be known as the 'Dance of the Dragons', and is supposedly set two centuries before the event of Game of Thrones.

Read the full story here: House of the Dragon teaser gives GOT feels

Dhananjay starter Rathnan Prapancha to release directly on OTT

Dhananjay starrer travel comedy-drama, Prapancha Rathnan Prapancha is all set to release directly on OTT. Directed by Rohit Padaki, it will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on from October 22.

Nandamuri Balakrishna to make his OTT debut

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to make his OTT debut. The actor will be seen as the host of a talk show for the Telugu OTT platform aha.

Sanjay Mishra starrer Samosa And Sons to release on OTT

Sanjay Mishra starrer Samosa And Sons will be releasing directly on OTT. The film is based on a man's longing for a son. Directed by Shalini Shah, the film also stars , Neha Garg, Jeetu Shashtri, Meera Suyal, Rachna Bisht, Minal Sah and others.