As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. , , Sidharth Malhotra, Samikssha Batnagar, Shikha Talsania, and others are a part of our trending OTT newsmakers.

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do gets a release date



Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's 'Hum Do Humare Do' is all set to release digitally on October 29. Rajkummar shared a poster on Instagram and wrote, "Hamra hero, uska pyaar aur uske adopted maa-baap, manayenge Diwali aapke saath. 'Hum Do Humare Do' streaming 29th October, on #disneypluhotstar." Also Read - Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR – South superstars all set to revive the box office with their Pan India biggies

Sidharth Malhotra reveals how OTT has changed cinema

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah, which was released digitally in August this year, got a lot of appreciation from the audience. In a recent interaction, Sidharth revealed how OTT has changed the way we look at movies. He said that there is no distraction ( and one has the option of watching it for half an hour, rewinding it, watching it again. “It speaks volumes about this medium. If creatively, your intention is in the right place, you can really capture and make the audience feel certain things," said the actor. Also Read - Say WHAT! Prabhas charging THIS WHOPPING amount for Om Raut's Adipurush? Find out the mind boggling fee

Mohanlal's 12th Man to release on Christmas?

Mohanlal and are all set to team up for 12th Man. According to reports, the makers are planning to release the film during Christmas this year.

Shikha Talsania says there is a long way to go for OTT actors

In an interaction with News 18, Shikha Talsania has said that with OTT there are more opportunities and avenues available for artists to experiment with their craft. She added, “I definitely agree that many actors are getting work and credit due to streaming platforms. But, we have a long way to go. I hope that this trajectory goes from strength to strength and opens up more and I hope we don’t slip up when it comes to numbers.”

Samikssha Batnagar turns producer with short film Bhraamak

Actress Samikssha Batnagar has donned the producer's hat for a short film titled 'Bhraamak', which released digitally on October 4.The short film was released on Hungama Play. The thriller film stars Samikssha Batnagar and Jai Shankar Tripathi. It also marks the directorial debut of Rishi Singh into films. Rishi's wearing multiple hats this time around as producer, cinematographer and music director of this film.

(With inputs from IANS)