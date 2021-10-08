As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. , , Gopichand, and others are a part of our trending OTT newsmakers. Also Read - Call My Agent Bollywood trailer: Aahana Kumra-Rajat Kapoor's dig on Bollywood insiders looks hilarious, but Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's cameos steal the show

Aahana Kumra-Rajat Kapoor shine in Call My Agent Bollywood trailer Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Netflix launches Call My Agent Bollywood, Vikramaditya Motwane resumes Stardust with Aditi Rao Hydari, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police is foot-tapping and more

The star makers, the creators of creative marriages, the agents are all set to make you laugh, cry and feel all sorts of emotions in Call My Agent: Bollywood. A hilarious glimpse into the world of glitz, glamour and drama, the adaptation of Dix Pour Cent, it is set to hit Netflix on 29th October, 2021. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Masaba Gupta and others who slay in bikinis and break body stereotypes like a true diva – view pics

Gopichand-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Seetimaarr to release on OTT

Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Seetimaarr, which was released in theatres on September 10, will be streaming on Hotstar from October 15. The film was directed by .

Sunil to play God

Actor Sunil will next be seen as Almighty (God) for a web series called Heads & Tales. The series is all set to stream on Zee5 from October 22 onwards. It is about three women who have hardships with their respective partners.

’s Aafat-E-Ishq to release on THIS date

Neha Sharma starrer Aafat-E-Ishq will be streaming on ZEE5 on October 29. Directed by Indrajit Nattoji, the movie is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Hungarian film Liza, the Fox-Fairy.

doesn’t want to compete with anyone

From changing her diet to training vigorously to ace her look, Taapsee Pannu has upped her own game for her film 'Rashmi Rocket'. The actress says she does not want to see herself competing with others and she likes to up her own game with each performance she does.

(With inputs from IANS)