, Prince Narula, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. Payal Rohatgi exposes Prince Narula on Lock Upp, The Kashmir Files OTT release date out, Arun Matheswaran's streams on OTT and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news.

Payal Rohatgi exposes Prince Narula on Lock Upp

Prince Narula has recently entered Lock Upp as a contestant. He got into a fight with Payal Rohatgi recently who claimed that his manager had suggested to get cases filed against himself to stay in the news.

Prince Narula reacts as Karan Kundrra blushes while talking about Tejasswi Prakash

KK WHILE BLUSHING PRINCE MET HIS LADY LOVE KN A SHOW “IIIIIIII MET MY LADY LOVE ON A SHOW” BEST BF BEST HUMAN BEST JAILOR HE GOT THE BEST TAG FOR A REASON HE IS THE BEST EST !!!???????✨????????#TejRan #LockUppWithKaranKundrra #KaranKundrra? #PriRan #PrinceNarula pic.twitter.com/xQ35k5lm7o — :) (@hidoikyou) April 18, 2022

Karan Kundrra started blushing while talking about Tejasswi Prakash on Lock Upp. A laughing Prince Narula then started clapping.

The Kashmir Files OTT release date out

One of the most successful films of the year, The Kashmir Files, is all set to release on OTT now. Vivek Agnihotri’s film will be streaming from May 13 on Zee5.

Arun Matheswaran’s Rocky streams on OTT

Arun Matheswaran’s Rocky is now available on Malaysian OTT platform. According to reports, 9 minutes from the film have been edited in the OTT version.

KGF 2 stream on OTT soon?

Yash starrer KGF 2 is doing exceptionally well at the box office. According to reports, it is likely to release after 8 weeks on Amazon Prime.