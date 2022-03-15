, , , Sara Khan, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam’s OTT release preponed, Karanvir Bohra says he’s debt-ridden since 2015, Sara Khan upset with ex-husband entering Lock Upp, Satish Kaushik speaks about staying relevant, and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Lock Upp contestant Karanvir Bohra to Sayantani Ghosh: These popular TV stars lost all their money and ran into major debts

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam’s OTT release preponed

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam’s OTT release has apparently been preponed. This is because of its ‘poor’ box office numbers.

Read the full story here: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam’s OTT release preponed Also Read - Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde action-romance to release on OTT before the expected date; dull box office collections the reason?

Karanvir Bohra says he’s debt-ridden since 2015 and more

Lock Upp contestant Karanvir Bohra made a shocking revelation. He said that he’s debt-ridden since 2015. He also said that anyone in his place would have ended his life.

Read the full story here: Karanvir Bohra says he’s debt-ridden since 2015 and more Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma sleeping with neighbourhood 'bhabhi', Karanvir Bohra's massive debt and more SHOCKING celeb revelations from Kangana Ranaut's show

Lock Upp: Sara Khan upset with ex-husband Ali Merchant entering the show

Sara Khan is upset with her ex-husband Ali Merchant entering the show. As you might be aware, both got married on the reality show Bigg Boss.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt opens up about challenges playing real life characters on-screen

Joseph Gordon-Levitt portrayed the character of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the drama series 'Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber. Talking about playing real life characters on-screen, he told IANS, "It is true... You know that there 'Oh! this person is going to see it' and I even though I think there is a lot of things we can point to that are really questionable about his decisions or behaviour he is still a human being."

Satish Kaushik speaks about staying relevant

Satish Kaushik plays a pivotal role in upcoming web series Bloody Brothers. He says that the best way to stay relevant with time is to collaborate with new talents and ideas.

(With inputs from IANS)