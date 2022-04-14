Trending OTT News Today: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding OTT telecast rights sold for WHOPPING amount, KGF 2 premiere date on Amazon Prime fixed and more

Awaiting to get all the top updates of OTT space of the day? Fret Not! We are here. and 's wedding did not just rule Bollywood, but its effects were witnessed in the OTT space too. We were the ones to tell you that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have supposedly fetched a whopping amount from an OTT giant to telecat their wedding. Next, Rocking Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 also created a buzz as the premiere date of the film on Amazon Prime got revealed. Scroll on to get all the detailed updates. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first pics from their shaadi will make you say, 'And they lived happily ever after'

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding OTT telecast

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept their wedding extremely intimate. And now we hear that their wedding will be streamed on an OTT platform in the coming months. The couple seems to have made big bucks through this deal. Whispers are being heard that it has been sold for a whopping amount, approximately Rs 90-110 crores. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't stop blushing as they make their first public appearance as Mr and Mrs [VIEW PICS]

KGF 2 to premeier on OTT on THIS date

Yash starrer KGF 2 is killing it at the box office. The film is making tremendous money at the box office. It was revealed yesterday that the OTT giant Amazon Prime has received its rights. And, now, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the film will premiere on the said platform on May 13. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt in his arms and creates a mass meltdown as they make first public appearance - Watch Video

Netflix's Man vs Bee first look out

The first look of Rowan Atkinson's Man vs Bee is out now. It has Rowan Atkinson's eyes set on a bee. Going by the poster, one can easily say that it is going to be a fun watch. The film will release on June 24.

Prepare for the battle, the legend Rowan Atkinson is coming to NETFLIX. pic.twitter.com/wltDoFCMzn — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 14, 2022

Lock Upp gets clean chit from Supreme Court

's show Lock Upp that streams on Alt Balaji and MX player has now been relieved by the Supreme Court in a case against the makers. The Supreme Court refused to entertain an appeal challenging a Telangana High Court order which set aside the ad-interim injunction granted by the trial court against the release, exhibition and publishing of the reality show produced by .

’s Last Film James released on OTT

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock. His film James released pothumously and left all his fans emotional. Now, James has made it to OTT platform SonyLIV. It premiered today.

Shinning Girls to release on OTT on THIS date

Based on South African author Lauren Beukes’s 2013 novel The Shining Girls, Elisabeth Moss' web series will premiere on April 29. It is first going to be launched on Apple TV and it will be 8 episodes long. Initially, only 3 episodes will be released.