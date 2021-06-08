Trending OTT News Today: Ray Trailer makes the right noise, Russo Brothers share wrap up video from The Gray Man and more

The digital world is keeping us entertained and engaged with some great content. Netflix's released the trailer of Ray that has Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon and Ali Fazal in leads. Here is a round-up of the news... Also Read - Ray Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon look impressive in this anthology based on Satyajit Ray's stories

Ray Trailer of Netflix

The trailer of Ray is out on Netflix. It is an anthology of films from makers like Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey and Srijit Mukherjee. Manoj Bajpayee is headling the project along with actors like Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. The stories on which the films are based are Spotlight, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya. As expected, the actors have said that they are deeply honoured to be part of something as momentuous as this! The anthology is coming on June 25, 2021 on Netflix. This year, the online streaming giant has some great content for India. Check out the trailer here... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sidharth Shukla thanks fans for showering love on Broken But Beautiful 3; Sunil Grover impresses in Sunflower trailer and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sidharth Shukla - Madhuri Dixit Nene's Aur Paas moment

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sidharth Shukla on Dance Deewane 3. The hunk has been part of Colors' reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but this experience is going to be a different one. The actor is coming as a guest to promote the blockbuster romantic series. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Gajraj Rao, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and others to star in Netflix anthology based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories of love, lust, betrayal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

No Sudden Move on HBO Max

The trailer of Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move has come on HBO Max. The film is coming out on July 1, 2021. Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Torro, Brendan Fraser and others are part of the cast. It is set in Detroit and is about a group of criminals who get caught in mysterious circumstances. The filmmaker has given classics like Traffic, Ocean's Eleven and Sex, Lies and Videotape in the past.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gray Man

The Russo Brothers, have shared a video from the wrap-up of their film, The Gray Man. The film is being produced by Netflix at a budget of 200 million dollars. The movie stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush.

So, this was the round-up from the world of OTT for the day.