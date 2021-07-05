Trending OTT News Today: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's first looks in Bhoot Police, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda's 14 Phere release date and more

From Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's first looks in Bhoot Police, and Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom reconsidering its theatrical release to Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda's 14 Phere release date, Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time's premiere date and Malayalam film Sara finally releasing; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today