Trending OTT News Today: Salman Khan plans to re-release Radhe in theatres, Ram Gopal Varma launches his digital platform

It is time to walk you through the trending OTT news of the day. From planning to re-release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on big screen once normalcy returns to launching his OTT platform, here's a look at the top trending OTT news today.

Salman Khan plans to re-release Radhe in theatres

Salman Khan promises fans he will not repeat what he has done before, in his new film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action thriller is the superstar's Eid bonanza for 2021, and scheduled for a digital pay-per-view release in India on May 13. Salman, who is also a producer of the film, is candid enough to say he will lose money on Radhe and, with apology to theatre owners, adds that he plans to re-release the film on big screen once normalcy returns.

Ram Gopal Varma launches his OTT platform, Spark OTT

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Monday to announce the launch of his OTT platform, Spark OTT. He marks his entry into digital space with his film D Company. The film will stream May 15 onwards. The film will release in Hindi and Telugu.

Maharani trailer: is an unwitting pawn thrust into a dirty game of politics in her upcoming web series

Directed by and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani features Huma Qureshi, , Sohum Shah, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti and amongst others. The web series, set to premiere on 38th May on SonyLIV, is a fictitious take based on the political premise of Bihar.

Karnan: 's Tamil superhit that had set the box office on fire is set for an OTT premiere on THIS date

Karnan centres on the life of the eponymous character, portrayed by Dhanush, a brave youngster fighting for the rights of the people of his village. The story chronicles their struggles, unfairness and their rise against casteism and police brutality in their village.

The Last Hour Teaser: , , dig up the past to solve a supernatural crime in this web series

Created, written and produced by and Anupama Minz, along with Academy Award and 4-time BAFTA award winner, ; The Last Hour stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandikini Goswami in prominent roles.

