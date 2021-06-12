Trending OTT News Today: Samantha Akkineni signs new pan-India web series, Raj and DK drop hint on The Family Man season 3, Fahadh Faasil's Malik to release on OTT and more

It is time to walk you through the trending OTT news of the day. From Samantha Akkineni bagging a new pan-India web series to Fahadh Faasil’s Malik getting an OTT release, here's a look at the top trending OTT news today. Also Read - Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, Prithviraj’s Cold Case to release directly on OTT; producer Anto Joseph says he's facing a financial crunch
After impressing us with her fierce avatar in The Family Man 2, Samantha Akkineni bags a trilingual web-series by a streaming giant?
Post the monstrous success of The Family Man 2, Samantha Akkineni to star in a big-budget pan-India web-series. Also Read - Did you know? Not Sai Pallavi but THIS Tamil actress was the first choice for Nivin Pauly's Premam
Read the full story here: After impressing us with her fierce avatar in The Family Man 2, Samantha Akkineni bags a trilingual web-series by a streaming giant? Also Read - Super Deluxe, Soorarai Pottru, Karnan and more: 10 extraordinary Kollywood films which you can binge watch on OTT platforms
Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, Prithviraj’s Cold Case to release directly on OTT; producer Anto Joseph says he's facing a financial crunch
With the announcement of Fahadh Faasil's Malik and Prithviraj's Cold Case releasing directly on OTT, it is expected that more films might also follow.
Read the full story here: Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, Prithviraj’s Cold Case to release directly on OTT; producer Anto Joseph says he's facing a financial crunch
In Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu gets entangled in a love triangle and a murder mystery with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Haseen Dillruba is a story of love, lust and a murder.
Read the full story here: Haseen Dillruba TRAILER: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane's film is all about love, lust, betrayal and murder
The Family Man makers Raj and DK explain season two’s ending, and drop a major hint on the third season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer
The makers of The Family Man series, Raj and DK have opened up on the ending of the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer web series. They have dropped a major hint about the third season as well.
Read the full story here: The Family Man makers Raj and DK explain season two’s ending, and drop a major hint on the third season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer
Sunil Grover's Sunflower releases on ZEE5
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover's crime comedy web series Sunflower has released on ZEE5. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the web series has a huge ensemble cast Mukul Chadha, Girish Kulkarni, Annapurna Soni, Dayana Erappa, Ashish Vidyarthi and Shonali Nagrani, along with Ranvir and Sunil.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.