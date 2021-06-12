Trending OTT News Today: Samantha Akkineni signs new pan-India web series, Raj and DK drop hint on The Family Man season 3, Fahadh Faasil's Malik to release on OTT and more

It is time to walk you through the trending OTT news of the day. From Samantha Akkineni bagging a new pan-India web series to ’s Malik getting an OTT release, here's a look at the top trending OTT news today. Also Read - Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, Prithviraj’s Cold Case to release directly on OTT; producer Anto Joseph says he's facing a financial crunch

After impressing us with her fierce avatar in The Family Man 2, Samantha Akkineni bags a trilingual web-series by a streaming giant?

Post the monstrous success of The Family Man 2, Samantha Akkineni to star in a big-budget pan-India web-series. Also Read - Did you know? Not Sai Pallavi but THIS Tamil actress was the first choice for Nivin Pauly's Premam

Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, Prithviraj’s Cold Case to release directly on OTT; producer Anto Joseph says he's facing a financial crunch

With the announcement of Fahadh Faasil's Malik and Prithviraj's Cold Case releasing directly on OTT, it is expected that more films might also follow.

Haseen Dillruba TRAILER: , and 's film is all about love, lust, betrayal and murder

In Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu gets entangled in a love triangle and a murder mystery with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Haseen Dillruba is a story of love, lust and a murder.

The Family Man makers Raj and DK explain season two’s ending, and drop a major hint on the third season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer

The makers of The Family Man series, Raj and DK have opened up on the ending of the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer web series. They have dropped a major hint about the third season as well.

's Sunflower releases on ZEE5

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover's crime comedy web series Sunflower has released on ZEE5. Directed by , the web series has a huge ensemble cast Mukul Chadha, , Annapurna Soni, Dayana Erappa, and , along with Ranvir and Sunil.