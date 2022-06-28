Trending OTT News Today: Samrat Prithviraj to release on Amazon Prime on this date, The Lord of the Rings - The Rings of Power new teaser and more

Samrat Prithviraj's digital release date, The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power's new teaser, Indian Predator The Butcher Of Delhi trailer, Moonfall streaming date in India and The Boys season 3 finale have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today