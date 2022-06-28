From Samrat Prithviraj's Amazon Prime release date and The Lord of the Rings - The Rings of Power new teaser to Netflix's Indian Predator - The Butcher Of Delhi trailer, Roland Emmerich's Moonfall streaming date on Lionsgate Play and Eric Kripke opening up on the hurdles while shooting The Boys Season 3 finale – it's time to take a look back at all that went down in the web world today, 28th June. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest OTT newsmakers who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas and Nani’s picture with Amitabh Bachchan goes VIRAL, a popular actor joins the cast of Pushpa 2 and more

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 28th June 2022:

Samrat Prithviraj's Amazon Prime release date

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of Samrat Prithviraj on 1st July in Hindi along with Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj stars , , , , Manav Vij, and . Also Read - Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi aka Rudra gets candid on how he coped after a flop Bollywood debut

The Lord of the Rings - The Rings of Power new teaser

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power new teaser Amazon Prime Video released a new spot for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which says, “Nothing is evil inthe beginning...”. A small but evocative tease of how the Amazon Original series endeavours to make its adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic books different – a world and itspeople that are more complex than the good and evil tale. Watch the clip above... Also Read - Mira Rajput pulls hubby Shahid Kapoor closer for a steamy liplock: video goes VIRAL

Netflix's Indian Predator - The Butcher Of Delhi trailer

A cold-blooded murderer carrying a grudge in his heart and angst against the system committed grotesque killings in Delhi. With the police relentlessly trying to decode the serial killings, the diabolical killer left everyone involved perplexed and sent shivers down their spine. With its upcoming true crime docu-series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, Netflix is all set to unfold the story of this gruesome killer by decoding his psyche and uncovering details of what actually went down. Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by VICE India, the true crime docuseries is set to premiere on Netflix on 20th July. Watch the trailer above...

Roland Emmerich's Moonfall streaming date on Lionsgate Play

The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda "Jo" Fowler teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. Directed, cowritten and coproduced by , Moonfall stars , Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, and will stream on Lionsgate Play from 1st July onward. Watch the Moonfall trailer above...

Creator Eric Kripke reveals The Boys season 3 finale's hurdles

Eric Kripke says, “The season finale is very ambitious, just because we pulled off like the biggest fight scene we’ve ever done, and that was really hard. But this (herogasm) is up there. This was so hard to film. It was so difficult.”