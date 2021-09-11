As another day comes to an end, it’s time to look at our OTT newsmakers of the day. , , , and more are a part of our trending OTT newsmakers. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Shah Rukh Khan: These 7 Bollywood actors are collaborating with South directors

Ananya Panday says she has the good qualities of Money Heist character

Ananya Panday is a very vocal fan of Spanish heist drama Money Heist. She says she is quite similar to the character of Tokyo in the show. The character of Tokyo is played by actress Ursula Corbero. "I think I'd be Tokyo because I would like to believe that I have some of her good qualities. I think we both are spontaneous. I am a little badass, and yeah, she knows what she wants," says Ananya.

Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Pavan Malhotra to star in Tabbar

Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, and Pavan Malhotra will feature in the upcoming web series 'Tabbar' in pivotal roles. Directed by Ajit Pal Singh and written by Harman Wadala, 'Tabbar' is a family thriller. The other actors in the series are Gagan Arora, , Paramveer Cheema, Nupur Nagpal, and Kanwaljit Singh in prominent roles.

Kota Factory Season 2 trailer out

The makers of Kota Factor Season 2 released its trailer today. The show is about what happens to teenagers when they prepare for competitive exams. The first season had garnered a lot of appreciation.

OTT producer Ashish Bhavsar denies rape charges by model, calls it ‘misuse of IPC 376’

OTT producer Ashish Bhavsar has denied rape charges by a model. “This is nothing but the misuse of IPC 376 as it has been seen in recent times. I have full faith in the legal system of our country and am sure that the truth and my innocence will win eventually," Ashish said in a statement.

Nikhil’s 18 Pages to release on Zee 5

Zee Group has bagged the satellite and post-release digital rights of Nikhil’s 18 Pages. This means that the film will be on Zee 5.

