As another day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news of the day. From Sidharth Shukla to Nushrratt Bharuccha to Leander Paes to Mahesh Bhupathi to , here's a look at our trending OTT newsmakers of the day.

Sidharth Shukla's emotional BTS clip from Broken But Beautiful 3

Sidharth Shukla is no more but he is alive in our hearts. Broken But Beautiful 3's producer Sarita Tanwar shared a BTS video of the climax scene from the series featuring late actor Sidharth Shukla. In the clip, Sidharth bids adieu to Sonia Rathee's Rumi with a smile.

Breakpoint: Story Of Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi to release soon

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and directorial Breakpoint will be streaming on Zee 5 soon. It is about Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi’s tennis story. They were India’s most successful doubles players. They unfortunately had a fall out.

Crime Stories: India Detectives trailer and release date out

Netflix unveiled the trailer of Crime Stories: India Detectives. It is a four-part documentary series that is set to be released on September 22. Set in Bengaluru, it explores some of the most shocking crimes of the city.

Chhorii Motion Poster: Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror drama looks super-scary

Chhorii’s motion poster was released by its makers. Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film is slated to release in November 2021. The promo looks super-scary and we can’t wait to know more about the film.

Aftab Shivdasani says OTT has a massy audience as well

In an interview to Outlook India, Aftab Shivdasani has said that OTT has an audience that loves massy content as well. He said that besides audiences that like content-driven films or shows, OTT also has an audience that enjoys massy entertainment as well. “It caters to all kinds of audiences. So, I don’t see why commercial masala films cannot be released on OTT,” said the actor.