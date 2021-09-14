Trending OTT News Today: Sidharth Shukla's emotional BTS clip from Broken But Beautiful 3, Crime Stories India Detectives release date and more

From Sidharth Shukla to Nushrratt Bharuccha to Leander Paes to Mahesh Bhupathi to Aftab Shivdasani, here's a look at our trending OTT newsmakers of the day.