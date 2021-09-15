As another day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news of the day. Saif Ali Khan, , Manoj Bajpayee, , and others are a part of our trending newsmakers today. Also Read - From Prabhas to Mahesh Babu: These south hunks are all set to revive theatres with their upcoming biggies

Saif Ali Khan opens up on Adipurush’s release plan

With the pandemic situation still not being conducive, many filmmakers are thinking about releasing their films directly on OTT. There were speculations about and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush skipping the theatrical release. Now, Saif has said in an interview that the film cannot release on OTT. According to the actor, Adipurush is a big-ticket movie with unprecedented visual effects and grandeur. He added. "This film can't be released anywhere except in theatres. The makers will have to sit on it (until cinemas are fully up and running)."

Ranbir Kapoor to make his OTT debut?



According to a TOI report, Ranbir Kapoor is all set for an OTT debut. He might be a part of an anthology which is titled Aisa Waisa Pyaar. It is believed that the actor will be a part of one of the four stories.

Manoj Bajpayee calls OTT the only saviour for the entertainment industry amid pandemic

Manoj Bajpayee is grateful for the OTT platform. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said that there was only one medium of entertainment in a situation like lockdown when people couldn’t even step out and do anything, forget about watching a film in threatres. He added that OTT has been the only saviour for the entertainment industry amid pandemic.

Jayasurya's 100th film Sunny to have an OTT release

Malayalam actor Jayasurya will cross a new milestone with his 100th film 'Sunny'. The actor announced on Wednesday that the film will release digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 23.

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil production 'RaRa' released

Actor-producer Suriya's next Tamil production Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandualum also called 'RaRa' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The film's trailer was released on Wednesday. The film will release digitally on September 24.

(With inputs from IANS)