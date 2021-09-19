Trending OTT News Today: Docu-series on Salman Khan's life in works, Ram Charan becomes Disney+ Hotstar ambassador and more

On Sunday fun day, we saw some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry grabbing our attention for their association with the OTT world. While the news of docu-series on Salman Khan made fans super happy, the 'Power Mega Star' of Tollywood, Ram Charan became the brand ambassador of Disney+ Hotstar. So, let's meet the OTT news makers of the day...
Docu-series on Salman Khan
Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest names in the country, who has been entertaining us for over 3 decades. While fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming biggie, Tiger 3, the latest reports suggest that a docu-series on the actor is in the making for an OTT giant, where all the close members of the actor will come on board and share their perspective about the megastar.
Ram Charan becomes Disney+ Hotstar ambassador
The 'Power Mega Star' of Tollywood, Ram Charan, who is currently busy with multiple biggies including RRR and RC 15, is appointed as the brand ambassador of Disney+ Hotstar. The actor shared the video, announcing this news and wrote, "Vinodame ikkada mana sontham! Blockbuster Movies, Telugu Hotstar Specials, Sports and so much more! Swagatam palukutondi #ManaVinodaVishwam @disneyplushotstar."
Divya Agarwal celebrates her Bigg Boss OTT win with BF Varun Sood
Divya Agarwal, who lifted the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss OTT and won Rs 25 lakhs, celebrated her win with Varun Sood and Ranvijay Singha. While Nishant Bhat emerged as the first runner-up, Shamita grabbed the third spot in the finale.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam to release on Amazon
After Kuruthi, Prithviraj's another film is releasing on an OTT platform. Bhramam, which is the Malayalam remake of AndhaDhun, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 7. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the film stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in key roles.
Garima Jain calls Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat relationship fake
While Divya Agarwal won the show, the relationship between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat grabbed our attention. While fans loved their romantic angle, actress Garima Jain found it fake as she said, "I could be wrong but I think they are faking it."
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.