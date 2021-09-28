The OTT world has captured the imagination of the public. The big news is that Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's Atrangi Re is reportedly headed for an OTT release on Netflix. This has upset Dhanush fans immensely. Here is a rewind of the main news... Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha, Tiger 3, Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey and more: Which of these 2022 releases are you most excited about? Vote now
Atrangi Re to come on Netflix?
Reports suggest that Akshay Kumar-Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re is going to skip a theatrical release. The film will come directly on the OTT platform. It seems it will premiere soon on Netflix. Aanand L Rai is the director of the film. People are wondering why the makers decided to do so despite the fact that theatres are reopening. Fans already feel that the makers are not confident in their product. Check out some of the tweets... Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re opts for a direct to OTT release despite cinemas reopening? Fans already dub it a DUD!
Netflix Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon shares pic with Blackpink's Jennie
The Korean show Squid Game on Netflix is getting great reviews from all over the globe. It is thrilling, edgy and dark. It seems actress Jung Ho Yeon and Blackpink's Jennie are great friends. Lee Jung Jae revealed that the Blackpink member sent a coffee truck to her bestie and crew during the filming. Jung Ho Yeon shared a picture from Jennie's visit on her Instagram. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan gets brutally trolled for his first look; netizens call him 'sasta Akshay Kumar'
Bhramam Trailer out
The trailer of Bhramam is out. It is the Malayalam remake of the hit, Andhadhun. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Raashi Khanna, Mamta Mohandass in lead roles. It is coming on Amazon Prime Video.
Oh Mana Penne on Disney Hotstar
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Oh Mana Penne is a Tamil film being made by debutant director Kaarthikk Sundar. The film is a remake of Pelli Choopulu and stars Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar. It is coming on Disney + Hotstar.