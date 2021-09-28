Trending OTT News Today: Akshay Kumar-Dhanush's Atrangi Re opts for an OTT release, Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon shares pic with Blackpink's Jennie, Bhramam Trailer out and more

Trending OTT News Today: Akshay Kumar-Dhanush's Atrangi Re to go the OTT route, Blackpink's Jennie and Squid Game actress are besties, Bhramam trailer is out now. Take a look...