The OTT world has captured the imagination of the public. The big news is that Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's Atrangi Re is reportedly headed for an OTT release on Netflix. This has upset Dhanush fans immensely. Here is a rewind of the main news...

Atrangi Re to come on Netflix?

Reports suggest that Akshay Kumar-Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re is going to skip a theatrical release. The film will come directly on the OTT platform. It seems it will premiere soon on Netflix. Aanand L Rai is the director of the film. People are wondering why the makers decided to do so despite the fact that theatres are reopening. Fans already feel that the makers are not confident in their product. Check out some of the tweets...

Just saw some post regarding #AtrangiRe releasing directly on #Netflix, Genuinely I have no idea on this but if the news is true then it is nothing but a HORRIBLE decision, Something which is against the industry, either this news is false or the film is TERRIBLE… — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 28, 2021

A big nooooo.. ??.. I just can't..waiting for this movie since so long.. To see @dhanushkraja ? in theatre.. Please @aanandlrai do something ??#AtrangiRe ??? https://t.co/Nh1pXSQ6sz — Dhanush North Girl FC ❤ (@Paridhi69279851) September 28, 2021

"To be honest, I haven’t yet included #AtrangiRe in list bcz we are still mulling over whether it will be a theatrical or OTT release But OTT may simply be medium of choice for This, as it looks right now, It has a fantastic, never-heard-

before Story Line" - #AkshayKumar

??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p0pQ23xP8k — Rahul.Khiladi? (@RahulKhiladi06) September 28, 2021

Netflix Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon shares pic with Blackpink's Jennie

The Korean show Squid Game on Netflix is getting great reviews from all over the globe. It is thrilling, edgy and dark. It seems actress Jung Ho Yeon and Blackpink's Jennie are great friends. Lee Jung Jae revealed that the Blackpink member sent a coffee truck to her bestie and crew during the filming. Jung Ho Yeon shared a picture from Jennie's visit on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HoYeon Jung(Chung) (@hoooooyeony)

Bhramam Trailer out

The trailer of Bhramam is out. It is the Malayalam remake of the hit, Andhadhun. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Raashi Khanna, Mamta Mohandass in lead roles. It is coming on Amazon Prime Video.

Oh Mana Penne on Disney Hotstar

Oh Mana Penne is a Tamil film being made by debutant director Kaarthikk Sundar. The film is a remake of Pelli Choopulu and stars Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar. It is coming on Disney + Hotstar.