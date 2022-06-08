From She season 2 trailer and Aditi Pohankar gifting herself a new car to Amazon Prime's Don’t Make Me Go promising to be a tearjerker, Avrodh 2 The Siege Within trailer and Boman Irani's OTT debut – it's time to take a look back at all that went down in the web world today, 20th May. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest OTT newsmakers who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and more TV actresses who nailed the beach bikini look [View Pics]

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 8th June 2022:

She season 2 trailer

After much anticipation, Netflix India has dropped the Season 2 trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s crime-drama series, ‘SHE’. In an action packed season, Aaditi Pohankar reprises her bold role as Bhumika Pardeshi (Bhumi), as a constable who goes undercover as a sex worker to discover the secrets in the dark alleys of Mumbai’s underbelly. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding; Shah Rukh Khan trolled for attending WikkiNayan's big day; netizens say, ‘Itna jaldi Covid se recover hogaya?'

Aditi Pohankar gifts herself a new car

Aditi Pohankar is flying high with the success of Aashram 3 and the potential of another hit courtesy She 2. To pamper herself for her hard work and accolades, the actress has apparently gifted herself a luxury Luxe car. Also Read - TV TRP Report Week 22: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa remains at TOP, it's a tie between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Amazon Prime's Don’t Make Me Go promises to be a tearjerker

When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago.

Avrodh 2 The Siege Within trailer

SonyLIV’s Avrodh S2 is coming soon! With season 1 based on the first chapter of ‘We Don’t Really Know Fear’, Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor’s celebrated book ‘India’s Most Fearless’, season 2 will kick off where it left. To get a sneak peek into the world of Avrodh S2, catch the trailer of the show.

Boman Irani's OTT debut

Boman Irani is the next actor gearing up for his digital debut with the Disney Plus web series, Masoom, slated to release on 17th June.