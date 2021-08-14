The world of OTT is making a lot of news in this pandemic. People are consuming the best of content from the world and desi creators. Here is a look at the main news of the day... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES day 6: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty become the new 'Boss Man' and 'Boss Lady' of the house

Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are coming this weekend on Bigg Boss OTT. We know the journey of #SidNaaz began in 2019 when the two met for the first time inside the house. This week, they will come to help people in making connections. She said in a statement, "Bigg Boss has given me a lot. A new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Sidharth Shukla." The duo will be meeting Karan Johar in the house.

Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak to reunite

After 17 years, Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak will come together once again for a comedy show. The show will premiere on Sony LIV and is written by Amit Tandon and Gursimran Khamba. The show is titled Chalo Koi baat Nahi, and it is a sketch comedy web series. The latter is one of the founding members of AIB.

Bhuj - The Pride of India gets poor reviews

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi's Bhuj-The Pride Of India has got poor reviews from critics. Even the audience reviews are mixed. The overtly dramatized screenplay and poor VFX have left fans upset. They took to social media to express disappointment.

Rashmi Rocket release

As per Lets OTT, Rashmi Rocket will come on Zee5. The film is most likely to come during the week of Gandhi Jayanti i.e. October 2, 2021. The movie has Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.