Trending OTT News Today: Sushmita Sen expresses gratitude as Aarya turns 1, Prithviraj releases teaser of Cold Case, Vijay Sethupathi to join The Family Man 3 cast and more

It is time to walk you through the trending OTT news of the day. From posting a 'thank you' note as Aarya turns 1, Prithviraj releasing the teaser of Cold Case to likely to join the cast of The Family Man 3, here's a look at the top trending OTT news today. Also Read - Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Suriya and 6 other South actors who have flourishing side businesses – view pics

The Family Man 3: THIS Kollywood superstar to join the cast of Manoj Bajpayee and 's thriller web-series? Here's what we know

Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani's recently released The Family Man 2 marked the digital debut of popular south actress Samantha Akkineni. Also Read - Did Chandrachur Singh feel INSECURE with Sushmita Sen taking the centre stage in Aarya? The actor spills the beans

The Family Man 3: THIS Kollywood superstar to join the cast of Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani's thriller web-series? Here's what we know

Aarya turns one: Sushmita Sen posts a 'thank you' note

Sushmita Sen took to social media on Saturday to celebrate one year of release of her web series Aarya. "She lost everything, to eventually find herself" #Aarya What a heart warming journey of self discovery!!! Happpyyyy First Anniversary of Aarya @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip, the brilliant cast & crew Most importantly, THANK YOU to all you people who received Aarya with soooooo much love & appreciation," she wrote as caption with a still she posted on Instagram.

Prithviraj releases teaser of his new Malayalam thriller 'Cold Case'

Malayalam star released the teaser of his upcoming thriller Cold Case on Saturday. The teaser of the Malayalam film shows Prithviraj with co-actors Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai, and seems to blend supernatural elements with a mysterious crime scene. Directed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath, Cold Case is an investigative crime thriller which will be a direct-to-service release on Amazon Prime Video and stream June 30 onwards.

on appearing in Telugu game show 'Sixth Sense 4'

Actress Avika Gor appeared on the Telugu game show Sixth Sense season 4 and raised Rs 1 lakh for an NGO. "It's my second time on the show. This was as good and better. We had some amazing moments with the emotion ranging from action, intense to very emotional. All the money we raised goes to Camp Diaries, which is an NGO. Let's stay strong and within protocols. The pandemic is far from over. Let's focus on getting vaccinated and developing immunity," she said.

and Zoya Hussain talk about playing father-daughter in 'Grahan'

Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain have opened up on playing father and daughter in the upcoming web series Grahan, ahead of Father's Day on Sunday. In the series inspired by author Satya Vyas' popular book Chaurasi, Pavan and Zoya come together as Gursevak and his daughter, IPS Officer .

"A father always puts his child's interest before his own and Gursevak is no different. I have portrayed the role of a father many times in my career, but this role stands apart because of the moving relationship between Gursevak and his daughter Amrita. Through the series, their relationship evolves and changes drastically because of the grave allegations that are put against Gursevak. What remains to be seen is whether the father-daughter relationship will survive the test of intense investigation, or will the consequences harm their bond," said Pavan.

Zoya added, "I thoroughly enjoyed working with Pavan Malhotra, both on and off the screen. He comes with so much experience, and portraying the role of his daughter gave me the opportunity to work closely with him, and experience so much in the process. In front of the camera, we shared a father-daughter relationship and off screen it was an extension of the refinement of professional actors who were constantly observing and exploring."