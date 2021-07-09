Trending OTT News Today: The Empire to be India's answer to Game of Thrones, Mani Ratnam's Navarasa release date out, Amazon Prime's exciting lineup and more

With another day full of eventful developments flashing by before you could realize it, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Nikkhil Advani and Disney+ Hotstar's The Empire teaser and Mani Ratnam's Navarasa release date to Amazon Prime's exciting lineup and the movie reviews of Collar Bomb and The Vigil – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Navarasa annoucement: Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and others come together to express 9 emotions through 9 stories and we can already feel the GOOSEBUMPS

Nikkhil Advani and Disney+ Hotstar's The Empire teaser

The Empire, a monumental period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty, is touted to be a magnum opus showcasing the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor and king, and is touted to be one of the grandest web series ever created in India. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case gets mixed reviews, Hungama 2 gets OTT release date and hot update on Asur 2

Mani Ratnam's Navarasa release date

and Jayendra Panchapakesan have come together for an anthology series Navarasa and they recently dropped the announcement date teaser of the same. Navarasa is a Netflix series that highlight 9 different emotions through 9 different stories. Each episode of Navarasa has been helmed by noted filmmakers from the south industry and it includes names like Rathindran R. Prasad, Arvind Swami, , Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, , Karthick Naren, , and Vasant. The cast of Navarasa includes Manikuttan, , Parvathy Thiruvothu, , Siddharth, , , Yogi Babu, Aditi Balan, Shamna Kasim, , , , , , Prayaga Martin, Arvind Swami, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran, Sree Raam, Ammu Abhirami, , Sai Siddharth, Sananth, , Saravanan, , Azhagam Perumal, Riythvika, Ramesh Thilak, Vidhu to name a few.

Amazon Prime's exciting lineup

Amazon Prime Video unveiled its exciting and exclusive lineup of Indian and International entertainment, for Prime Day. The line-up includes some of the most anticipated movies in six languages.

Collar Bomb movie review

Manoj Hesi ( ) is Manali's top cop, a sort of local hero albeit with a dark past, which returns to haunt him when the posh convent school where he wants his son to get admission into is taken hostage by a suicide bomber, who, as the film's title suggests, is wearing a 'collar bomb'. Is it a terrorist attack or is there more than meets the eye and how is it all connected to Manoj Hesi is what forms the crux of the plot.

The Vigil movie review

In orthodox Jewish culture, when someone dies, a family member or an individual from the Rabbi community, acts as a shomer, staging an all-night 'vigil' for the deceased, while reciting prayers from holy Jewish texts for the smooth transgression of the soul to the afterlife. When Yakov Ronen, who recently quit the Rabbi community after a personal tragedy, is tasked with doing so with the lure of some fast cash, little does he know what he's getting himself into.

