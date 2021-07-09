Trending OTT News Today: The Empire to be India's answer to Game of Thrones, Mani Ratnam's Navarasa release date out, Amazon Prime's exciting lineup and more

From Nikkhil Advani and Disney+ Hotstar's The Empire teaser and Mani Ratnam's Navarasa release date to Amazon Prime's exciting lineup and the movie reviews of Collar Bomb and The Vigil; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today