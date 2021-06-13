Trending OTT News Today: The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani opens up on being fat-shamed multiple times, Samantha Akkineni shares her girl crush list and more

Well, today we got some juicy gossips and news from the OTT platforms. While The Family Man 2 actress revealed that she has been fat-shamed multiple times, her costar from the show, Samantha Akkineni shared her girl crush list. So, let meet these newsmakers... Also Read - Nine Perfect Strangers teaser: Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy come together for the thriller version of Bigg Boss

The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani reveals she's been fat-shamed multiple times

South actress Priyamani, who is garnering rave reviews for her performance in The Family Man 2, revealed that she has been fat-shamed multiple times and called her 'aunty', 'black, 'old' on numerous occasions. She also revealed there were people who called her dark-skinned person as well.

and Melissa McCarthy's Nine Perfect Strangers teaser out

Today, we saw Amazon Prime Video releasing the teaser of Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy starrer Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, the show also stars Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 grabs 9th spot on the list of highest rated shows of all-time

Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992, which turned out to be one of the most-watched web series among the masses has now grabbed the 9th spot in TV Shows Worldwide list of Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The show has a rating of 9.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to The Family Man 2 controversy

The lead actor of The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee has finally reacted on the controversy around the show and told IANS, “We as a team — our directors, writers — are very sentimental to each and every person and state. We are sensitive to the culture. We would never do anything to offend anyone. Even in the first season, and in this season of The Family Man, we don’t talk about politics. We put the characters there and we look at those characters in a humanised way. All those characters are heroes of their own story. Now, the show is there right in front of you. I know you are liking it because somewhere you feel that the show is not at all what you were apprehensive about. It is talking about you and your sentiment in a very respectful manner with all the love,”

Samantha Akkineni shares her girl crush list

While fans are praising Samantha for her sensational OTT debut with The Family Man 2, the actress shared her girl crush list as she told E Times, "It changes every other day. I find Nayanthara extremely hot, very beautiful and I like a lot. And of course, there’s and , too."