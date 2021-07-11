Trending OTT News Today: The Family Man actress Ashlesha Thakur receives the creepiest messages, fans trend #BoycottToofan for allegedly promoting 'love jihad' and more

From The Family Man actress Ashlesha Thakur aka Dhriti talking about getting the creepiest messages in her DMs to people calling for a boycott of Farhan Akhtar's Toofan for allegedly promoting 'love jihad', here's a look at the top trending OTT news today.