Trending OTT News Today: The Family Man actress Ashlesha Thakur receives the creepiest messages, fans trend #BoycottToofan for allegedly promoting 'love jihad' and more

It is time to walk you through the trending OTT news of the day. From The Family Man actress Ashlesha Thakur aka Dhriti talking about getting the creepiest messages in her DMs to people calling for a boycott of Farhan Akhtar's Toofan for allegedly promoting 'love jihad', here's a look at the top trending OTT news today.

The Family Man actress Ashlesha Thakur's kissing scene with Abhay Verma was 'no fun'; says, 'People are sending me the creepiest messages'

Ashlesha Thakur became an overnight sensation on social media after her matured performance in The Family Man 2. Her kissing scene with Abhay Verma was among the most highlighted scenes in the series.

#BoycottToofan trends as a section of people accuse the makers of the Farhan Akhtar starrer of ‘promoting love jihad’ – see tweets

The Farhan Akhtar starrer is scheduled to release on July 16. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

State Of Siege: Temple Attack actor Gautam Rode says the only way to break the cliche was to keep it real

Gautam Rode plays an NSG commando in the new OTT-released film State Of Siege: Temple Attack. The story revolves around a terror strike in a Gandhinagar temple and is based on the Akshardham attack of 2002. If the plot adheres to a genre that has been explored in cinema many times, Gautam says the only way to break the cliche was to keep it real.

Collar Bomb actor Jimmy Sheirgill misses the bustle of film promotions amidst lockdown

Jimmy Sheirgill misses the bustle of film promotions amidst lockdown. "I miss going out for film promotions. It's great fun when you can actually go and interact with people in public," Jimmy told IANS. Jimmy stars in the thriller film Collar Bomb, which had an OTT release on Friday. He is cast as cop in the film that also has Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande in important roles.