Trending OTT News Today: Tiger Shroff to make his digital debut with Netflix series, Neena Gupta opens up about Masaba Masaba 2 and more

It is time to walk you through the trending OTT news of the day. From Tiger Shroff likely to make his OTT debut with a Netflix series to shedding some light on shooting for Masaba Masaba 2, here's a look at the top trending OTT news today.

The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS his real life Chellam sir; says, 'I call him any time'

The Family Man 2 turned out to be one of the biggest successes of the year among the masses. Every character made a special place in audience's hearts and among them was the role of Chellam sir, which became an instant hit on social media. In the show, we Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari often seeks help from Chellam when he gets in the tough situation. The actor has now revealed that who is his real life Chellam sir and it will surprise you to as an audience.

Is Tiger Shroff making his OTT debut with a Netflix series

Rumours have been doing the rounds of the industry that Tiger Shroff is likely to make his OTT debut with a Netflix series. Accoring to a report in IWMBuzz, it is being said that the talks between Tiger and the streaming giant are on.

Neena Gupta spills the beans on commencing shoot for Masaba Masaba 2

It was being said that fashion designer Masaba Gupta's series Masaba Masaba would soon be out with its second season. In the show, Masaba and her mother and actress Neena Gupta play fictionalised versions of themselves. The show also stars , Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra. Spilling the beans on the series, Neena told Pinkvilla that they were supposed to shoot four months back, but because of Covid they had to stop. They are now waiting for the right time.

Nithiin and wrap Maestro shoot in Hyderabad

The makers of Maestro starring Nithiin and Tamannaah in the lead have wrapped the film's shoot in Hyderabad. The final schedule had some important scenes between Nithiin and Tamannaah. The post-production work is currently underway. Maestro is an official Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster, Andhadhun starring , Tabu and in lead roles.