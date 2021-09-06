With us already halfway through the day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali heading to Netflix and picking her favourite web series to Telugu show Unheard's first look, Money Heist memes to make you ROFL and 's special Koffee Shots with the cast of The Empire – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Jagga Jasoos to return as a web series, Thalaivi to release on 2 OTT platforms, Red Notice teaser kicks ass and more

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 6th September 2021:

Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali heads to Netflix

Supernatural strength, and using it to fight evil and to save the world – who doesn’t love superheroes, right? On that note, Minnal Murali, one of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the year, will premiere worldwide as a Netflix film. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), the action flick is directed by Basil Joseph and will see Malayalam star Tovino Thomas as the eponymous superhero. Check out the Minnal Murali first look below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nia Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT, Kota Factory season 2 teaser is relatable AF, Annabelle Sethupathi trailer is entertaining AF and more

Also Read - What to watch: Radhe, Raya and the Last Dragon and more titles fom Hotstar, Zee5 and Netflix for the action lover within you

Ekta Kapoor picks her favourite web series

What makes OTT platforms a primary source of entertainment in these times is also the fact that there is new, unique and interesting content releasing every week on the many platforms that we are now hooked on to. The case is similar with TV czarina, ace producer and businesswoman .

Read the full story here: Ekta Kapoor picks her OTT favourites and you better not miss her watchlist

Telugu show Unheard first look

As a nation seeks to be born, the common men and women of Hyderabad stand witness to the largest human struggle to break the chains of bondage. Directed by Aditya KV, and starring an ensemble cast ofSrinivas Avasarala, Baladitya, Chandani Chowdary, Priyadarshi, and Ajay; Telugu web series Unheard Unheard opens the world to the unknown and unusual conversations that turned the common men and women into radicals who could sacrifice their lives for freedom. All episodes are set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 17th September onward. Check out the Unheard first look below:

Karan Johar's special Koffee Shots with the cast of The Empire

He's back and he's on fire, this time with the cast of The Empire. Watch this special episode of Koffee Shots with host Karan Johar on Disney+ Hotstar below:

Money Heist memes to make you ROFL

Money Heist season 5 dropped on 3rd September on Netflix and ever since it has been mayhem. We know it's been over three days now but the hype is ever so high. And as you begin your week today, here we are with some Money Heist memes to give a kickstart to your week and ward off the Monday blues. So, without further ado, let's get ROFLing...

Read the full story here: Monday Memes - Money Heist Part 5 Vol. 1 memes will brighten your day and ward off the Monday blues – view tweets