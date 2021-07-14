Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh impresses in the Narappa trailer, Kangana Ranaut to make her OTT debut, Salman Khan reveals he and Arbaaz Khan swear at each other and more

From Venkatesh impressing in the Narappa trailer and the freshers back as seniors in the Hostel Daze season 2 trailer to Salman Khan revealing he and Arbaaz Khan swear at each other, Kangana Ranaut making her OTT debut and fans rallying behind Shaheer Sheikh for Pavitra Rishta 2; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...