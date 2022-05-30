Venkatesh, , , Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin, Aditi Pohankar, Alycia Debnam-Carey and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati wrap up Rana Naidu, Crash Landing On You actor Son Ye Jin's pregnancy chatter and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more B-town actresses who blatantly copied outfits of Hollywood celebs [View Pics]

Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati wrap up Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, , have finished shooting for the web series Rana Naidu. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, it has been shot majorly in Mumbai. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: THIS superstar Khan was also on the hit list of the Punjabi Singer's executioner

Crash Landing On You actor Son Ye Jin's pregnancy chatter

There have been reports stating that Crash Landing On You actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child. However, Son Ye Jin's agency MS Team Entertainment has clarified that the reports are untrue. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's favourite s*x position, Tahira Kashyap's 'quickie' updates and more: When Bollywood stars shared all about their bedroom secrets

Modern Love Mumbai actor and chef Ranveer Brar on the brief gave him

Ranveer Brar is seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Opening up on the brief Hansal Mehta gave him, he told IANS, "I look at the world through my lens of food. So, for the brief, Hansal sir told me 'I want to see the love in your eyes as I see while you are cooking food'. I had to imagine that everything around me was food and that really worked for me because at the end you are just being yourself with all that love in your eyes."

Fear the Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey quits after 7 seasons

Alycia Debnam-Carey was seen playing Alicia Clark in the post-apocalyptic horror drama television series Fear the Walking Dead. According to Deadline, she has quit the show after 7 seasons on the episode titled Amina.

Aashram 3: Aditi Pohankar opens up on working with Bobby Deol

Aashram 3 actress Aditi Pohankar has opened up on working with Bobby Deol. She told IANS, "Working with Bobby was a terrific experience because he has been in the industry for so long and is such a big name but still he is a childlike person. Initially when I remember that I had to rehearse with a lot of scepticism. And he kept saying 'you have to work very hard' and used to give examples of how he worked initially in the industry. He's very supportive. He's very childlike, and more like a friend."

(With inputs from IANS)