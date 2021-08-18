Trending OTT news today: Zoya Akhtar to launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in a Netflix project, Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police trailer impresses and more

Well, today we came across some of the biggest news from the OTT platforms. While the reports of 's daughter making her acting debut with a Netflix project took the internet by storm, the trailer of Saif Ali Khan, , and 's Bhoot Police has garnered love from the viewers. So, let's meet the OTT newsmakers of the day... Also Read - What to watch - Bhoot Police trailer made you eager for the horror comedy? Here are some amazing ones you can stream now on Netflix, Youtube and Disney + Hotstar

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with 's next. As per the reports, the filmmaker's upcoming venture will be an adaptation of the popular international comics, Archie. Zoya will rope in multiple young stars for this movie, which will release on Netflix.

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam's Bhoot Police trailer

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starrer Bhoot Police was unveiled today and the viewers have praised the promo for its entertaining plot. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on September 17.

Release date of and Konkana Sensharma's Mumbai Diaries

The makers of Mumbai Diaries, which stars Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others, have dropped the streaming date of the web-series, which is September 9. Directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal's wig catches fire on the sets of Cartel

Actress Divya Agarwal who is currently seen in Bigg Boss OTT, is gearing up for the release of Cartel, which will be streaming from August 20 on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold. While the actress will be seen playing multiple roles in the film, she reveals a crazy incident from the sets when her wig caught on fire and she got frightened. Narrating the incident, she said, "As you know, there are multiple characters that I am playing in the show. I had quite a scary yet funny experience. During one of the sequences, I had a fire juggler in my hand and I was playing with it. However, soon we realized that while we were doing the sequence with the fire juggler, it lit my wig. The next moment my wig was on fire." She added, "However, my team and crew were absolutely hands-on. They helped me at the right time. It was a scary sight, but a part of me enjoyed the adventure. This incident will forever be etched in my memory."

Mismatched 2 actor Rohit Saraf joins the cast of and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha remake

Actor Rohit Saraf, who garnered popularity for his portrayal in Mismatched and is now shooting for the second season, has been reportedly roped in for the remake of Vikram Vedha. In the film, he will portray the character of Hrithik Roshan's younger brother. The film will feature Saif as a ruthless cop.