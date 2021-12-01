Trending OTT News Today: Minnal Murali's second trailer raises the bar for the Tovino Thomas starrer...
Trending OTT News Today: Minnal Murali's second trailer raises the bar for the Tovino Thomas starrer, Mohanlal reveals why Marakkar is not releasing first on OTT and more
From Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali's second trailer and Mohanlal revealing why Marakkar is not releasing first on OTT to Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey starrer 420 IPC trailer, Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka billboards and a sneak=peek into Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...