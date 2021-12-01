With the curtain coming down on another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali's second trailer and Mohanlal revealing why Marakkar is not releasing first on OTT to Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey starrer 420 IPC trailer, Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka billboards and a sneak=peek into Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...