Trending OTT news today: Netflix's Squid Game achieves new record, Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 receives rave reviews and more

From Netflix's Squid Game achieving a new record and Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 receives rave reviews to Raj Arjun's Anubhavinchu Raja getting a release date on AHA Telugu here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...