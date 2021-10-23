Tryst With Destiny trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi, Amit Sial's anthology series on socio economic inequalities promises to be an intriguing watch

Tryst With Destiny features the ensemble cast of Vineet Kumar Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi, Amit Sial, Ishwak Singh, Lilette Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Geetanjali Thapa, and Suhasini Maniratnam.