Gashmeer Mahajani has completed 13 years in the industry. The handsome actor has given fans lots of content in the past couple of years. People got endeared him when he played Aditya Kumar Tripathi on Imlie. He did a fabulous job. Later, he burned the floor on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. It was one hotly contested show with some of the best dancers of the industry. Gashmeer Mahajani made it to the grand finale. Now, he is being seen on the show Tere Ishq Main Ghayal. The show is about a fight between two werewolves brothers. The new promo of season two of Tu Zakhm Hai is out. We can see that Viraj Trehan has finally fallen for Kavya played by Donal Bisht. Also Read - Shalin Bhanot starrer Bekaaboo, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra in Tere Ishq Main Ghayal and other hunks who wowed fans in supernatural shows [View List]

The promo is getting a fab response. Fans have binge watched the entire season. Everyone is now keen to see how season three proceeds. It seems Kavya and Viraj are finally in love. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh's show to see a change of timings; fans demand these changes

Fans are also celebrating his 13 years in the industry. Gashmeer Mahajani had a phase where he struggled a lot. After the demise of his father, the burden of the running the house fell on him. He began choreographing events in the city of Pune.

We can see that fans are celebrating Gashmeer Mahajani's eventful journey. The man has looks, acting prowess and oodles of charisma. We hope he gets bigger opportunities on the way!