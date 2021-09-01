Tuck Jagadish trailer: 'Natural Star' Nani takes us on an emotional ride with a dose of action in this rural entertainer

Nani's Tuck Jagadish also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ritu Varma, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini, and Daniel Balaji in pivotal roles. The music is by S Thaman and cinematography by Prasad Murella.