The trailer of 'Natural Star' Nani's Tuck Jagadish is out and it promises to be a paisa-vasool entertainer. Set against a rural backdrop, the story revolves around the lead star, who wants to see Bhudevipuram vengeance free and fight against characters for that. Sharing the trailer, Nani wrote on Twitter, "There is an invisible connect that has a living heartbeat which I have with all of you which no medium can explain. Am going to hold onto that connection this Vinayaka Chavithi. Through love and cinema. మీ Nani #TuckJagadish Trailer." Also Read - Thala Ajith's Valimai, Rajinikanth's Annatthe and more: Check out the TOP 5 Tamil films fans are eagerly waiting for – view pics

There is an invisible connect that has a living heartbeat which I have with all of you which no medium can explain. Am going to hold onto that connection this Vinayaka Chavithi.

Through love and cinema.

మీ

Nani#TuckJagadish Trailer@PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/O5PmAS88ug pic.twitter.com/2zVqZsvr4K — Nani (@NameisNani) September 1, 2021

The film was scheduled to hit the screens on April 16 but due to the pandemic, the makers postponed the film and finally decided to opt for a digital release as it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It also features , Jagapathi Babu, Ritu Varma, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, , and Daniel Balaji in pivotal roles. The music is by S Thaman and cinematography by Prasad Murella. Shiva Nirvana's last directorial venture was Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's Majili, which was very well received by the audience. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, it 26th film of Nani. Looking at the promo of Tuck Jagadish, it seems that the film has all the ingredients of becoming a blockbuster. Also Read - Bell Bottom, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Navarasa and more: List of movies and series arriving on OTT platforms and cinema halls to make your August super-entertaining

So, have you liked the trailer of Tuck Jagadish? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Trending South news today: Prabhas to lock horns with Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menen joins the cast of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and more