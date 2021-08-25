Tudum: Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Stranger Things cast and a host of other stars unite for Netflix's biggest fan event – major announcements expected

Netflix's mega-global fan event titled Tudum will be uniting the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, the cast of Stranger Things, Idris Elba, Jason Bateman, John Cho, Adam Sandler, some anime character to boot and a host of other stars and noteworthy actors