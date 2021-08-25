Hold your breath and take a seat if y'all are not seated already because Netflix is bringing together some of the biggest stars from Hollywood, Bollywood, Korea and the OTT space for a mega-global fan event, slated to occur on 25th September. Titled Tudum, after the sound you hear whenever any content on Netflix is played, the huge fan event will be uniting the likes of , , , the cast of Stranger Things, , , John Cho, , some anime character to boot and a host of other stars and noteworthy actors as some major announcements, including first looks, teasers, trailer and release dates of some eagerly awaited web series and movies, both returning and new ones, are expected to be announced. Also Read - BL Recommends: From Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium to Shah Rukh Khan's Lion King - Father’s Day films to binge-watch with your daddy dearest

How to Watch

The virtual livestream event begins on September 25, 9:30 pm IST/ 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST. The event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch. There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 5:30 pm IST/ 5am PST / 8am EST / 12pm GMT / 9pm JST and KST on specific channels.

What to Expect

Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour TUDUM event - including some of the most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more. Fans will be the first to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix, including

What more? You ask? Well, for starters, the long awaited trailer of Stranger Things season 4 might finally drop, which would definitely satiate the appetite of fans waiting for what now seems to be an eternity. The next big announcement could be a teaser of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, and 's action movie, Red Notice, one of the biggest Netflix movies, scheduled for later this year. Besides these, first looks of Jason Bateman's Ozark, along with projects starring Idris Elba, Adam Sandler, John Cho and others are also expected to release.

All in all, Netflix is pulling out all the stops to ensure that an event of this kind has never been seen on any other OTT platform.