This week will witness a mini-bonanza of exciting movies both new and returning ones making their way into theatres and on multiple OTT platforms. OTT giants like Netflix, Disney Hotstar and ZEE5 are brining us new films as well as OTT releases of theatrical films that arrived on the big screen earlier this year, while the theatres themselves will witness the release of arguably the biggest Bollywood movie of 2022, Brahmastra. So, from Brahmastra Part One Shiva and Obi Wan Kenobi a Jedi's Return to Ek Villain Returns, Thor Love and Thunder and more – here's the latest updates on the upcoming new movies this week in September 2022.

Brahmastra

We don't believe we need to elaborate any further what the Ayan Mukerji directorial and production, , starring , , , Nagarjuna and is all about. It releases in theatres on 9th September.

Obi Wan Kenobi a Jedi's Return

The documentary highlights the impact of Star Wars on pop culture across generation as also on the cast members, told through the eyes of Obi Wan Kenobi. It releases on Disney Plus Hotstar on 8th September.

Ek Villain Returns

After performing moderately well in theatres despite poor reviews, Ek Villain Returns, starring , , and Tara Sutaria, arrives 9th September on Netflix

Thor Love and Thunder

Marvel's latest global hit, Thor Love and Thunder, starring , and , drops on Hotstar on 9th September.

Pinnochio

Disney's latest live-action adaptation of its beloved animated movie, Pinnochio, makes its way to Hotstar on 8th September.

Paappan

One of the most acclaimed Malayalam movies of the year, Paappan, arrives 7th September on ZEE5 after a successful theatrical run.