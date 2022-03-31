Urfi Javed, who rose to fame after Bigg Boss OTT, and has constantly been grabbing headlines thereafter for her uber-risque fashion choices, recently found herself in the middle of a controversy after Sussanne Khan's sister and jewellery designer, Farah Khan Ali, needlessly passed some unsavoury remarks about her fashion choices, which, very apparently, amounted to slut-shaming. Noting her comment on social media, Farah Khan Ali wrote: “Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her.” Check it out below: Also Read - Urfi Javed's tryst with bizarre outfits: From red heart to denim cutout – which one did you find the most unusual? VOTE NOW

Also Read - Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor reveals several SECRETS about dad Rishi Kapoor – driving everyone mad, continuing work during cancer and more

Not only did Urfi Javed issue more than a befitting reply to her slut-shamer, but she has decided to take it further by posting a video, where the lass can be seen fake-dressing on camera. She captioned it: “When bitchy aunties on Instagram comment i have ‘distasteful’ dressing sense. Tasteful enough for you now ? (Refer to my stories to know what I mean ) Hair @geetajaiswal422 Shot by @sk_click_a_world Make up meee #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #reels #reelinstagram #reelsvideo ,” no doubt taking another brilliant dig at Farah Ali Khan. Take a look below... Also Read - Attack Vs RRR: John Abraham to face STIFF competition from SS Rajamouli? To open at THIS figure at the box office

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

It's good to see that Urfi Javed hasn't take it lying down despite Farah Khan Ali's clout in the entertainment industry, owing to her family background and own work. Earlier, responding like a spitfire to Farah's comment, she wrote on Instagram: “@farahkhanali Ma'am, what is exactly 'tasteful' dressing? Please define it for me. Also I know people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that's tasteful! Sexualising a woman's body for an item number that's acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful Of course.. Not the kind to put women down but the hypocrisy really irks me! You can wear whatever you want, post whatever! Tasteful !! n I wear whatever I want, distasteful?” Here are her replies, spread over two separate posts...

Way to go, Urfi!