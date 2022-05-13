Urfi Javed generally grabs headlines for her choice of clothes. But today, she is in the news as she wants Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni in the Indian version of erotic thriller 365 days. It so happened that Aly posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Are you the voice or the echo? Are you the nail or the hammer? ? ?” He was looking all charming in formal clothes and also had his glares on. Commenting on the pic, Urfi wrote, “If ever they make 365 days in India, you’d be perfect for it !! Indian Michele !!!” Have a look at his post and Urfi’s comment below: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Tejasswi Prakash, Urfi Javed and more actresses who pulled braless blazer trend and set temperatures soaring with their hot avatars

Earlier, opening up to RJ Anmol and , she had said, "I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old. I wore an off-shoulder top. In those days, such clothes were not worn or found in Lucknow. In such a situation, I cut one of my tops and made it. I uploaded a photo of me wearing that top on Facebook and someone uploaded the same photo to the p*rn site. It was a tube top, it was nothing bad. People really slut shamed me. The entire city, the entire town, my family, they were like what did you wear, it was all your fault. Ek toh ladki ho ke tumne ye pehna and then you had the audacity to upload it on Facebook."