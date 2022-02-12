Valentine’s Day weekend is here, so what’s better than watching a Bollywood romantic film with your loved one. Badhaai Do is an option for moviegoers who like to watch films in theatres, but we are sure that there are many people who would like to relax at home and watch a romantic film with their partner on OTT. So, if you are wondering what to watch this weekend, we are here to help you. Below is the list of top-rated romantic movies (according to IMDb) starring , , and other actors that you can watch with your partner on OTT this love weekend… Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

(Amazon Prime Video) Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, Ranveer Singh reviews Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan and more

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is undoubtedly one of the best romantic films made in Bollywood. The movie has an 8.1 rating on IMDb and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

(Netflix)

Here’s one more Shah Rukh Khan film! Kal Ho Naa Ho, which also starred and Saif Ali Khan, was a huge hit at the box office. It has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb and it is streaming on Netflix.

(Netflix)

Jab We Met starring and is one of the best rom-coms made in Bollywood. It has been rated 7.9 on IMDb and it is available on Netflix.

Veer-Zaara (Amazon Prime Video)

Third film of Shah Rukh Khan on the list! Now, we all know why he is called the King of Romance. Veer-Zaara starring SRK, Preity Zinta and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and it has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Rockstar (Zee5)

From Imtiaz Ali’s amazing direction to ’s awesome performance to wonderful music by AR Rahman, Rockstar is the perfect film to watch this weekend. It has a rating of 7.7, and you can watch it on Zee5.