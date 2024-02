Valentine's Day is around the corner. It is the season of love and everyone's celebrating the Valentine's week. Couples are out there expressing love and spending time with their partners. But what happens to singles? How do they celebrate the day of love? Well, there are tons of movies for singles to watch on this day and feel good. Fret not, we have you covered. Here's a list of top Bollywood movies that you can watch on Valentine's Day if you are single. Check it out. Also Read - Javed Akhtar hits back at Kangana Ranaut after the actress requests the Stay On Defamation Case; 'Deliberately…'

Queen

The first film on the list is Kangana Ranaut's Queen. It is one of the best films that teaches about self love, freedom and more. The story is about a girl who goes on her honeymoon alone after getting stood up by her fiancé on the wedding day. Well it turns out to be the best trip of her life. It is on Netflix. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma starrer beats Gangubai Kathiawadi, Manikarnika and more becoming highest grossing female-led film

Dil Chahta Hai

Why not celebrate friendship on Valentine's Day as Shah Rukh Khan once said 'Pyaar dosti hai'. Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna is the best film ever made on friendship. It is on Netflix.

Dear Zindagi

On this Valentine's Day, learn a lesson or two on how to love yourself with film Dear Zindagi. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's movie directed by Gauri Shinde will touch your hearts. It is on Netflix.

Pyaar Ka Punchanama

What better than someone reassuring is that being single is not at all a bad thing? Kartik Aaryan's monologue will keep all the singles happy. It is also on Netflix.

Piku

The movie starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan will take your mind away from a lover bond, and rather will make you cherish your connection with your family. It is on SonyLiv.

Luck By Chance

On Valentine's Day, Luck By Chance is to be watched for Konkona Sen Sharma. No matter the hardship, challenges, and heartbreak, her character remained positive and content with her life. It is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

English Vinglish

Get over self-pity and take charge of your life is what English Vinglish is all about. Sridevi's movie is a feel-good film that shares the importance of self-love. It is on JioCinema.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Another Bollywood film that will make you cherish your bachelorhood. You live life only once and should celebrate every moment of it is what Zindai Na Milegi Dobara is all about. Watch the movie on Netflix.

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma's movie taught us many life lessons. The important one is to find your own self and path in life. This Valentine's Day, reflect on the choices that you have made with Wake Up Sid. It is on Netflix.

Qarib Qarib Singlle

Living in the generation of finding love on dating apps, Irrfan Khan's movie Qarib Qarib Singlle is a must watch for all. It is on Zee5.