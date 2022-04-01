ZEE5 brought to its viewers the worldwide digital blockbuster premiere of Ajith Kumar’s action-packed 'Valimai' on 25th March 25 in Hindi, Tamil , Telugu and Kannada . In the very first week, the film has amassed 500 million streaming minutes. Viewers are embracing the film's swashbuckling elements, thrilling visuals and performances across the country. In the digital realm, Valimai is unarguably a pan-India blockbuster. What's more, the film is all set to be streamed in Malayalam as well. ZEE5 has been receiving countless requests. Respecting public demand, the streaming giant is offering the Malayalam version as well. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: The Kashmir Files digital release, Radhe Shyam digital release, Payal Rohatgi's 'black magic' confession and more

shares, "I am extremely happy to receive great love from the audiences on our film all over India. A big shoutout to ZEE5 for giving us the platform to share the story of Valimai with people across the world. This way we can stay in close touch with all of our fans with just a click away." On an exciting note, the viewers are also latching on to the exclusive streaming of deleted scenes.

Ever since ZEE5 unveiled the largest poster the size of 10,000 sq ft to celebrate the streaming, the buzz around starrer Valimai's digital release has been striking. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Thala Ajith as the lead, with Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Gurbani Judge aka Bani in strong, supporting roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography. Valimai first set the box office on fire and is now doing the same in the OTT space