Valimai: Ajith and Huma Qureshi starrer breaks all records on ZEE5; check out the eye-popping OTT numbers

In the digital realm, Valimai is unarguably a pan-India blockbuster, and given its ubiquitous success, ZEE5 will soon be releasing the Malayalam version of the Ajith starrer after it has broken records in its Hindi, Tamil , Telugu and Kannada versions