Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to start shooting for Citadel from July; here’s how they are prepping

and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set for Citadel helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. And now the latest update is that Samantha and Varun will start shooting for it in July. As per reports suggested in Pinkvilla, Samantha and Varun will kickstart the shoot in Mumbai in July, " If there are no further challenges because of the pandemic, then Citadel’s shoot will begin from July this year. It will kickstart in Mumbai and then will be shot at a few foreign locations. The makers intend to shoot in some parts of Europe, however, they will finalise the exact locations after the recee, which is expected to begin soon. Meanwhile, casting for other supporting parts is going on." The report further states, "Varun will feature in some high-octane action sequences in the show and will train in martials arts as a part of his prep. He will start the training well in advance before he begins filming for the show". Recently the stars were spotted together in town, where Varun was seen being damn protective for Samantha who is new to the city and especially the paparazzi. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wish for 'powerhouse talent' Kangana Ranaut on her birthday is proof of their BOND

Samantha has earlier worked with Raj and DK in The Family Man 2 along with Manoj Bajpayee and she garnered a lot of appreciation for the same. Raj and DK are currently busy shooting for , and Adarsh Gourav for Guns & Gulaabs. And once they wrap, they will start the reece and pre-production formalities for Citadel. While Varun will soon start shooting for 's next which is expected to be wrapped up by June. Right now Samantha is enjoying the super success of her song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Well, we can't wait for Varun and Samantha to create magic onscreen. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Salman Khan's co-star to replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Allu Arjun's film; to shoot a sizzling item song